Shona Mooney
Shona Mooney
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/558b19b2-30a9-4b36-b3f2-4ddbda80932e
Shona Mooney Biography (Wikipedia)
Shona Mooney is a fiddle player and composer originally from Scotland.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Shona Mooney Tracks
Sort by
The Brave Snowdrops Minuet/Grey Mare's Tail/The Devil's Beeftub/The Borthwick Reel
Shona Mooney
The Brave Snowdrops Minuet/Grey Mare's Tail/The Devil's Beeftub/The Borthwick Reel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Brave Snowdrops Minuet / Grey Mare's Tail / The Devil's Beeftub
Shona Mooney
The Brave Snowdrops Minuet / Grey Mare's Tail / The Devil's Beeftub
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
UNDER THE INFLUENCE/THREE STEPS TO THE RUSTY SQUASH HORN/THE PLAGIARIST
Calum MacCrimmon
UNDER THE INFLUENCE/THREE STEPS TO THE RUSTY SQUASH HORN/THE PLAGIARIST
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
UNDER THE INFLUENCE/THREE STEPS TO THE RUSTY SQUASH HORN/THE PLAGIARIST
Last played on
Emily Ball's Trip to Litton / Sophie's Jig / Heartsease
Shona Mooney
Emily Ball's Trip to Litton / Sophie's Jig / Heartsease
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pale Winter Sunshine
Shona Mooney
Pale Winter Sunshine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pale Winter Sunshine
Last played on
Marquis Of Waterford / Tide Comes In / The Hassington Hornpipe
Shona Mooney
Marquis Of Waterford / Tide Comes In / The Hassington Hornpipe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tide Comes In
Shona Mooney
Tide Comes In
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tide Comes In
Last played on
The Haggis
Ian Stephenson
The Haggis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Haggis
Last played on
Brave Snowdrops
Shona Mooney
Brave Snowdrops
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Brave Snowdrops
Last played on
Twisted Tunes
Shona Mooney
Twisted Tunes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Twisted Tunes
Last played on
Heartsease
Shona Mooney
Heartsease
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heartsease
Last played on
The Tweedside Lassies
Shona Mooney
The Tweedside Lassies
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Tweedside Lassies
Last played on
Tidal Island
Shona Mooney
Tidal Island
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tidal Island
Last played on
Brambles / Heights of Abraham / Triptych Tower
Shona Mooney
Brambles / Heights of Abraham / Triptych Tower
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Twisted Tunes [Brambles / Heights of Abraham / Triptych Tower]
Shona Mooney
Twisted Tunes [Brambles / Heights of Abraham / Triptych Tower]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Emily Ball's Trip to Litton
Shona Mooney
Emily Ball's Trip to Litton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Emily Ball's Trip to Litton
Last played on
Shona Mooney Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist