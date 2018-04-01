Heinrich ScheidemannBorn 1596. Died 1663
Heinrich Scheidemann
1596
Heinrich Scheidemann Biography (Wikipedia)
Heinrich Scheidemann (ca. 1595 – 1663) was a German organist and composer. He was the best-known composer for the organ in north Germany in the early to mid-17th century, and was an important forerunner of Dieterich Buxtehude and J.S. Bach.
Heinrich Scheidemann Tracks
Herzlich lieb hab' ich dich, o Herr - Chorale prelude for organ
Heinrich Scheidemann
Herzlich lieb hab' ich dich, o Herr - Chorale prelude for organ
Herzlich lieb hab' ich dich, o Herr - Chorale prelude for organ
Lachrimae
Heinrich Scheidemann
Lachrimae
Lachrimae
Praeludium in d
Heinrich Scheidemann
Praeludium in d
Praeludium in d
Magnificat I Toni – Versus II
Heinrich Scheidemann
Magnificat I Toni – Versus II
Magnificat I Toni – Versus II
