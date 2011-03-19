鍾玲玲60s Hong Kong cantopop singer & actress. Born 1947
鍾玲玲
1947
Betty Chung (born 1947) is a former Hong Kong recording artist popular during the 1960s and 1970s. She sings in English and Mandarin.
Bang Bang – Stoned Circus
"Bang Bang"
