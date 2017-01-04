Roger TaylorQueen drummer. Born 26 July 1949
Roger Taylor Biography (Wikipedia)
Roger Meddows Taylor (born 26 July 1949) is an English musician, singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist, best known as the drummer for the rock band Queen. As a drummer, Taylor was recognised early in his career for his unique sound. He was voted by radio listeners as the eighth-greatest drummer in classic rock music history in a poll conducted by Planet Rock in 2005.
As a songwriter, Taylor contributed songs to Queen's albums from the beginning, composing at least one track on every album, and often singing lead vocals on his own compositions. He wrote or co-wrote three UK number 1s ("These Are the Days of Our Lives", "Innuendo" and "Under Pressure") and contributed a further five major hits ("Radio Ga Ga", "A Kind of Magic", "Heaven for Everyone", "Breakthru", and "The Invisible Man"). He is also the main writer on the international top-ten hit "One Vision", although the track is credited to the whole band. He has collaborated with such artists as Eric Clapton, Roger Waters, Roger Daltrey, Robert Plant, Phil Collins, Genesis, Jimmy Nail, Elton John, Gary Numan, Shakin' Stevens, Foo Fighters, Al Stewart, Steve Vai, Yoshiki, Cyndi Almouzni, and Bon Jovi. As a producer, he has produced albums by Virginia Wolf, Jimmy Nail and Magnum.
- [LISTEN] Queen's Roger Taylor chats to 6Music Breakfasthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03rdf6b.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03rdf6b.jpg2016-04-18T08:05:00.000ZRoger Taylor and Adam Lambert chat about their Isle of White Festival headline show.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03rdf84
[LISTEN] Queen's Roger Taylor chats to 6Music Breakfast
- Roger Taylor on the 80's scenehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01m49tw.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01m49tw.jpg2013-11-24T15:26:00.000ZRoger Taylor from Queen looks back at his solo work and his work with Queen in the 80's.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01m49v9
Roger Taylor on the 80's scene
- Roger Taylor on Queen - The Moviehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01jz7sv.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01jz7sv.jpg2013-10-18T05:30:00.000ZThe Queen drummer on the band's movie, Sacha Baron Cohen turning down the role of Freddiehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01jz7yw
Roger Taylor on Queen - The Movie
- James Corden tips Tom Hiddleston for Bondhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01jz8dd.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01jz8dd.jpg2013-10-18T05:30:00.000ZFunnyman James Corden thinks he's sat next to the man who'll be the next Bond!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01jz8fr
James Corden tips Tom Hiddleston for Bond
Roger Taylor Tracks
Sort by
Hammer to Fall (Live Aid)
Happiness
Las Palabras De Amor (The Words Of Love)
Sunny Day
Old Friends
Up
Man on Fire
The Unblinking Eye
Surrender
Latest Roger Taylor News
Roger Taylor Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Justin Hawkins: "The album made me want to become a guitar player and a singer"
-
Brian May's earliest Buddy Holly record
-
Brian May: 'I took 3D Queen selfies in 1969!'
-
Brian May and Kerry Ellis Live Session!
-
All hail the king of Queen
-
Johnnie Walker and Mark Blake remember Freddie Mercury
-
Brian May chats with Radcliffe and Maconie
-
Brian May and Kerry Ellis chat to Steve Wright
-
Brian May and Kerry Ellis catch up with Patrick Kielty