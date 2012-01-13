Bill Mack (born June 4, 1932 in Shamrock, Texas) is an American country music singer, songwriter, and radio host.

For many years, Mack was best known as the host of The Country Roads Show, (later U.S. 1 Trucking Show, and later still, Midnight Cowboy Trucking Show) the overnight country music show on WBAP, a clear channel station in Fort Worth. Mack's show catered primarily to truck drivers who traveled during the late-night hours. Its opening theme music was an instrumental rendition of Orange Blossom Special, performed by Felix Slatkin and his orchestra.

Because of WBAP's clear channel signal range via skywave at night, Mack's show was heard over most of the continental United States. Mack began his show in 1969. He briefly took his show to Mexican "border blaster" station XERF, but returned to WBAP when an agreement for Mack to do his show from his Fort Worth home fell through.

In addition, Mack hosts the syndicated radio show Country Crossroads, heard on more than 800 stations across the country, and a similar cable television show on FamilyNet. He also hosts the Overdrive Top Ten Countdown, a weekly one-hour country music countdown geared toward truckers, in syndication.