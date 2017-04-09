Moosh & TwistRap Duo
Moosh & Twist
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/557de033-e1d1-42f8-a7e0-5aa1ce5dcdf4
Moosh & Twist Biography (Wikipedia)
Moosh and Twist is an American hip hop duo from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The group consists of DeQuincy "Moosh" Coleman-Baba and Oliver "Twist" Feighan. They have amassed a devoted following over the years and have released four official mixtapes and two EPs, the latest being their 2017 EP Wings.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Moosh & Twist Tracks
Sort by
OMG (Luke Da Duke Remix) (feat. Moosh & Twist)
Tommy Trash
OMG (Luke Da Duke Remix) (feat. Moosh & Twist)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049tyz9.jpglink
OMG (Luke Da Duke Remix) (feat. Moosh & Twist)
Last played on
Back to artist