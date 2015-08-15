Bjarni Thor KristinssonBorn 1967
Bjarni Thor Kristinsson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1967
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/557d08c7-82c8-4d93-b610-76ff29f34837
Bjarni Thor Kristinsson Tracks
Sort by
Edda - Part 1 (10. All men aren't equally wise)
Jón Leifs
Edda - Part 1 (10. All men aren't equally wise)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Edda - Part 1 (10. All men aren't equally wise)
Choir
Orchestra
Last played on
Edda - part 1: The Creation of the world for soloists, choir and orchestra
Jón Leifs
Edda - part 1: The Creation of the world for soloists, choir and orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Edda - part 1: The Creation of the world for soloists, choir and orchestra
Last played on
Edda - Part 1: The Creation Of The World
Jón Leifs
Edda - Part 1: The Creation Of The World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Edda - Part 1: The Creation Of The World
Ensemble
Orchestra
Last played on
Edda - final movement
Gunnar Guobjornsson, Iceland Symphony Orchestra, Scola Cantorum, Hallgrim Church, Iceland, Hermann Bäumer, Jón Leifs & Bjarni Thor Kristinsson
Edda - final movement
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Edda - final movement
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist