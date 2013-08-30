The Threshold HouseBoys Choir was a musical guise for Peter Christopherson, announced in 2005 as a follow up endeavor to his former group Coil. Despite the name, it was a solo project which relied heavily on computer generated vocals, of which he was formally credited as the "director." The name was derived from a play on words, combining the terms houseboy, house of boys, boys' choir, and Threshold House. THBC was stationed in Bangkok, Thailand.

One of its last performances was held in 2008 at the historic Ambrosio Cinema in Turin, Italy. Christopherson (featuring David Tibet, Othon Mataragas and Ernesto Tomasini) performed a new live soundtrack to Derek Jarman's film The Angelic Conversation (the original score for the film was created in the 1980s by Coil).

The last performance of The Threshold HouseBoys Choir was on 14 June 2009, at Conway Hall, London as part of the Equinox Festival.[citation needed]