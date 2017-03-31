2raumwohnung are a German electro-pop duo that was formed in 2000 in Berlin. Its two members are singer, Inga Humpe, and her life partner, Tommi Eckart. They reached the high point of their career to date with the album "36 Grad" ("36 Degrees"), which remained in the German music charts for a total of 33 weeks. Their most successful single has been the album's eponymous title song. 2raumwohnung have also appeared internationally, e.g. at Expo 2010 and as a DJ team. The band releases its music on their own record label it-sounds.