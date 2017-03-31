2raumwohnungFormed 2000
2raumwohnung
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2000
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5579a23d-c411-4930-987d-ff89d77c1c12
2raumwohnung Biography (Wikipedia)
2raumwohnung are a German electro-pop duo that was formed in 2000 in Berlin. Its two members are singer, Inga Humpe, and her life partner, Tommi Eckart. They reached the high point of their career to date with the album "36 Grad" ("36 Degrees"), which remained in the German music charts for a total of 33 weeks. Their most successful single has been the album's eponymous title song. 2raumwohnung have also appeared internationally, e.g. at Expo 2010 and as a DJ team. The band releases its music on their own record label it-sounds.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
2raumwohnung Tracks
Sort by
Somebody Lonely and Me (DJ Koze Remix Instrumental)
2raumwohnung
Somebody Lonely and Me (DJ Koze Remix Instrumental)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Somebody Lonely and Me (DJ Koze Remix Instrumental)
Last played on
Wir Werden Sehen (Solomun Mix)
2raumwohnung
Wir Werden Sehen (Solomun Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wir Werden Sehen (Solomun Mix)
Last played on
Rette Mich Spater (Soul Magma Remix)
2raumwohnung
Rette Mich Spater (Soul Magma Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Du und Ich
2raumwohnung
Du und Ich
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Du und Ich
Last played on
2raumwohnung Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist