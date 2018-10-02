Pascal GalloisBorn 1958
Pascal Gallois
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1958
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/557913aa-b52b-4c33-a5cc-e7c5ba7679ef
Pascal Gallois Tracks
Sort by
Romance in E minor for piano, flute, bassoon and orchestra
Ludwig van Beethoven
Romance in E minor for piano, flute, bassoon and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Romance in E minor for piano, flute, bassoon and orchestra
Last played on
Some Eight Real-time Rippadeeities to Water the Bonny Links
Benedict Mason
Some Eight Real-time Rippadeeities to Water the Bonny Links
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Some Eight Real-time Rippadeeities to Water the Bonny Links
Eight Pieces for bassoon and ensemble
Philippe Hersant
Eight Pieces for bassoon and ensemble
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Eight Pieces for bassoon and ensemble
Talea
Gérard Grisey
Talea
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Talea
Playlists featuring Pascal Gallois
Pascal Gallois Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist