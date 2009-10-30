Dead by AprilFormed 2007
Dead by April
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2007
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5578d1ad-02db-4b17-ada1-32d1aa4efd49
Dead by April Biography (Wikipedia)
Dead by April is a Swedish metalcore band from Gothenburg, formed in February 2007 by Pontus Hjelm and Jimmie Strimell. The current band lineup consists of Pontus Hjelm (vocals/guitar/keys), Marcus Wesslén (bass), Marcus Rosell (drums), and Jimmie Strimell (clean/unclean vocals). They released their self-titled debut album in May 2009. Despite many line up changes throughout their career, both bassist Marcus Wesslén and lead guitarist/current clean vocalist Pontus Hjelm have remained consistent since their debut album.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dead by April Tracks
Sort by
Angels Of Clarity
Dead by April
Angels Of Clarity
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Angels Of Clarity
Last played on
Dead by April Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist