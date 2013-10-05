Jouni KaipainenBorn 24 November 1956. Died 23 November 2015
Jouni Kaipainen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1956-11-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5578b51a-bcc6-464c-8316-64ef1d586824
Jouni Kaipainen Biography (Wikipedia)
Jouni Ilari Kaipainen (November 24, 1956 – November 23, 2015) was a Finnish composer.
Kaipainen was born in Helsinki. He studied at the Sibelius Academy in Helsinki under Aulis Sallinen and Paavo Heininen. He died on November 23, 2015, on the eve of his 59th birthday.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jouni Kaipainen Tracks
Sort by
String Quartet No 6 'The Terror Run'
Vertavo Quartet & Jouni Kaipainen
String Quartet No 6 'The Terror Run'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
String Quartet No 6 'The Terror Run'
Performer
Last played on
Jouni Kaipainen Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist