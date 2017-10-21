Warner MackBorn 2 April 1938
Warner Mack
1938-04-02
Warner Mack Biography (Wikipedia)
Warner McPherson, known professionally as Warner Mack, is an American country music singer-songwriter. Mack had 23 hits on the country charts from the late 1950s to the early 1980s.
He was born April 5, 1938 in Nashville, Tennessee, and had hits including "Is It Wrong (For Loving You)" in 1957 and in 1965 "The Bridge Washed Out".
Warner Mack Tracks
Yes, Theres A Reason
Warner Mack
Yes, Theres A Reason
Yes, Theres A Reason
The Bridge Washed Out
Warner Mack
The Bridge Washed Out
The Bridge Washed Out
Sittin' In An All Nite Café
Warner Mack
Sittin' In An All Nite Café
Sittin' In An All Nite Café
