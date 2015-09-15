Pierre-Louis Moline (c. 1740 – 20 March 1820) was a prolific French dramatist, poet and librettist. His play La Réunion du six août was one of the longest-running patriotic pieces during the time of the French Revolution with 52 performances at the Paris Opéra. He also wrote the epitaph for the tomb of Jean-Paul Marat. However, he is best remembered today for having adapted Calzabigi's libretto for Gluck's Orphée et Euridice (a reworked version of his Orfeo ed Euridice).