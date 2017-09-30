Los OlimareñosFormed 1962
Los Olimareños
1962
Los Olimareños Biography (Wikipedia)
Los Olimareños was a Uruguayan musical group, formed by Pepe Guerra and Braulio López in 1962. The group enjoyed international success and a prolific musical career recording around 44 records.
Los Olimareños Tracks
Noche Noche
Los Olimareños
Noche Noche
Noche Noche
