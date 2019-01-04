Rune Reilly Kölsch, who has used the professional names Kölsch, Rune RK, Rune, Enur and Ink & Needle, is a Danish techno artist and DJ.

His album Når Tiden Går Baglæns (with Clara Sofie) reached No 1 on the national music chart of Denmark in 2010, and remained in the top 10 for over two months.

In 2000, he established the duo Artificial Funk with his half brother Johannes Torpe.