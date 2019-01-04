Kölsch
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p022cksr.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/556ee13f-1ef3-4cf0-a11e-1c71aff962d4
Kölsch Biography (Wikipedia)
Rune Reilly Kölsch, who has used the professional names Kölsch, Rune RK, Rune, Enur and Ink & Needle, is a Danish techno artist and DJ.
His album Når Tiden Går Baglæns (with Clara Sofie) reached No 1 on the national music chart of Denmark in 2010, and remained in the top 10 for over two months.
In 2000, he established the duo Artificial Funk with his half brother Johannes Torpe.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kölsch Performances & Interviews
- ‘I was only ever late for one show and Chris Moyles never let me forget it’ – Pete Tonghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04jczyz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04jczyz.jpg2016-11-29T21:00:00.000ZPete talks to Kölsch about the time he almost missed his own show.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04jd000
‘I was only ever late for one show and Chris Moyles never let me forget it’ – Pete Tong
- Kolsch - Mini Mixhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02r0dr5.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02r0dr5.jpg2015-05-09T13:41:00.000ZKolsch In The Mini Mix for Annie Mac on Radio 1.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02r0drc
Kolsch - Mini Mix
Kölsch Tracks
Sort by
618
Gui Boratto
618
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5xmw.jpglink
618
Last played on
Emoticon
Kölsch
Emoticon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p022cksr.jpglink
Emoticon
Last played on
First Blood
Kölsch
First Blood
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p022cksr.jpglink
First Blood
Performer
Last played on
HAL
Kölsch
HAL
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p022cksr.jpglink
HAL
Last played on
Work In Progress
Kölsch
Work In Progress
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p022cksr.jpglink
Work In Progress
Last played on
Left Eye Left
Kölsch
Left Eye Left
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p022cksr.jpglink
Left Eye Left
Last played on
618 (Kolsch Remix)
Gui Boratto
618 (Kolsch Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5xmw.jpglink
618 (Kolsch Remix)
Last played on
Hear That (feat. D Double E)
Gorgon City
Hear That (feat. D Double E)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049zymp.jpglink
Hear That (feat. D Double E)
Last played on
Hal
Kölsch & Tiga
Hal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hal
Performer
Last played on
Grey
Kölsch
Grey
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04d9ngg.jpglink
Grey
Last played on
Little Death
Kölsch
Little Death
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p022cksr.jpglink
Little Death
Last played on
My Love (Kölsch Roulémix)
Martin Solveig
My Love (Kölsch Roulémix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053cf31.jpglink
My Love (Kölsch Roulémix)
Last played on
HAL
Kölsch
HAL
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p022cksr.jpglink
HAL
Last played on
Upcoming Events
23
Mar
2019
Kölsch
Printworks London, London, UK
Kölsch Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist