Teresa CahillSoprano
Teresa Cahill
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/556bf345-0a4b-4928-b20a-e77db1d172cd
Teresa Cahill Tracks
Sort by
From the gutter... (Peter Grimes, Act 2)
Benjamin Britten
From the gutter... (Peter Grimes, Act 2)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
From the gutter... (Peter Grimes, Act 2)
Last played on
Festival Te Deum in C major for soprano, chorus, organ, military band & orchestra
Arthur Sullivan
Festival Te Deum in C major for soprano, chorus, organ, military band & orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc7.jpglink
Festival Te Deum in C major for soprano, chorus, organ, military band & orchestra
Last played on
The Spirit of England, Op.80 - The Fourth of August
Edward Elgar
The Spirit of England, Op.80 - The Fourth of August
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
The Spirit of England, Op.80 - The Fourth of August
Conductor
Last played on
The Spirit of England Op.80 for high voice, chorus and orchestra
Edward Elgar
The Spirit of England Op.80 for high voice, chorus and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
The Spirit of England Op.80 for high voice, chorus and orchestra
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1986: Prom 15
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/exjd4f
Royal Albert Hall
1986-08-01T13:57:36
1
Aug
1986
Proms 1986: Prom 15
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1981: Prom 28
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezpd4f
Royal Albert Hall
1981-08-15T13:57:36
15
Aug
1981
Proms 1981: Prom 28
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1981: Prom 03
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/erhp6q
Royal Albert Hall
1981-07-20T13:57:36
20
Jul
1981
Proms 1981: Prom 03
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1979: Prom 27
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ejhj5v
Royal Albert Hall
1979-08-18T13:57:36
18
Aug
1979
Proms 1979: Prom 27
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1978: Prom 09
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ef5q9r
Royal Albert Hall
1978-07-30T13:57:36
30
Jul
1978
Proms 1978: Prom 09
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist