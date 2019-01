The Württemberg Chamber Orchestra Heilbronn (German: Württembergisches Kammerorchester Heilbronn, WKO) is a renowned German Chamber Orchestra, located in Heilbronn, Baden Württemberg, Germany.

The orchestra was founded in 1960 by Jörg Faerber and has performed with artists such as Martha Argerich, Alfred Brendel, Rudolf Buchbinder, Maurice André, James Galway, Hilary Hahn, Gidon Kremer, Sabine Meyer, Anne-Sophie Mutter, Thomas Quasthoff and Tabea Zimmermann. The WKO has recorded more than 500 classical works for the labels Deutsche Grammophon (DGG) and Teldec.

The orchestra is regularly heard at major festivals like Salzburg Festival, Vienna Music Summer, Lucerne Festival, Schleswig-Holstein Musik Festival, Schwetzingen Festival and Ludwigsburger Schlossfestspiele.

Since 2002 Ruben Gazarian [de] has been artistic director of the orchestra.