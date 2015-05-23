Milt BernhartBorn 25 May 1926. Died 22 January 2004
Milt Bernhart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1926-05-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5566c433-13e7-4fc3-a85d-fdd4aae024af
Milt Bernhart Biography (Wikipedia)
Milt Bernhart (May 25, 1926 – January 22, 2004) was a West Coast jazz trombonist who worked with Stan Kenton, Frank Sinatra, and others. He supplied the solo in the middle of Sinatra's 1956 recording of I've Got You Under My Skin conducted by Nelson Riddle.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Milt Bernhart Tracks
Sort by
Shifting Gears
Ray Brown, Max Bennett, Milt Bernhart, John Audino, Ronnie Lang, Bud Shank, Lloyd Ulyate, Lalo Schifrin, Lalo Schifrin, Jack Nimitz, Bill Perkins, Larry Bunker, Lew McCreary, Gene Cipriano, Dick Noel, Bud Brisbois, Mike Melvoin & Tony Terry
Shifting Gears
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhs1.jpglink
Shifting Gears
Last played on
Tale of an African Lobster
Bob Cooper, John Graas, John Halliburton, Bud Shank, Tom Reeves, Conrad Gozzo, Maynard Ferguson, Marty Paich, Jimmy Giuffre, John Howell, Harry Betts, Shelly Manne, Art Pepper, Gene Englund, SHORTY ROGERS, SHORTY ROGERS, Curtis Counce & Milt Bernhart
Tale of an African Lobster
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhs1.jpglink
Tale of an African Lobster
Composer
Last played on
The Sweetheart of Sigmund Freud
Shorty Rogers
The Sweetheart of Sigmund Freud
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4yn.jpglink
The Sweetheart of Sigmund Freud
Last played on
Viva Prado
Stan Kenton, Maynard Ferguson, Shorty Rogers, Shorty Rogers, Maynard Ferguson, Art Pepper, John Howell, Stan Kenton, Al Porcino, Chico Alvarez, Shelly Manne, Milt Bernhart, Harry Betts, Eddie Bert, Bob Fitzpatrick, Bart Varsolona, Art Pepper, Bud Shank, Bart Calderall, Bob Cooper, Bob Gioga, Stan Kenton, Ralph Blaze, Don Bagley, Shelly Manne & Miguel Rivera
Viva Prado
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4yn.jpglink
Viva Prado
Composer
Last played on
Pesky Serpent
Milt Bernhart
Pesky Serpent
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p056fwwc.jpglink
Pesky Serpent
Composer
Last played on
Short Stop
Shorty Rogers
Short Stop
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4yn.jpglink
Short Stop
Last played on
Back to artist