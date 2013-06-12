JessGerman singer (Jessica Wahls, ex-"No Angel"). Born 2 February 1977
Jess
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1977-02-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/55637fd7-4ffa-44f0-8587-de90d1fbcd42
Jess Tracks
Sort by
Glaw '91
Jess
Glaw '91
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Glaw '91
Performer
Last played on
Rhyddhad
Jess
Rhyddhad
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rhyddhad
Performer
Last played on
Jess Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist