Bear vs. SharkFormed 2001. Disbanded 21 December 2005
2001
Bear vs. Shark are an American post-hardcore band from Highland, Michigan. They were founded in 2001 and disbanded in 2005 after releasing one EP and two full-length studio albums while signed to Equal Vision Records. The band later reunited for some shows in 2016.
