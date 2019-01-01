The Shoes are a French electro-rock duo originally from Reims created in 2007. It consists of Guillaume Brière and Benjamin Lebeau, who are both songwriters and producers. Before creating the concurrent group in 2007, Benjamin and Guillaume were the two members of The Film, a rock band that formed in Bordeaux in 2005. Guillaume Brière also formed the duo G. Vump along with Brodinski from Reims.