The ShoesFrench electronic duo. Formed 2007
The Shoes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2007
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5561e950-52ef-4c06-963a-6cb9976d967b
The Shoes Biography (Wikipedia)
The Shoes are a French electro-rock duo originally from Reims created in 2007. It consists of Guillaume Brière and Benjamin Lebeau, who are both songwriters and producers. Before creating the concurrent group in 2007, Benjamin and Guillaume were the two members of The Film, a rock band that formed in Bordeaux in 2005. Guillaume Brière also formed the duo G. Vump along with Brodinski from Reims.
The Shoes Tracks
America
The Shoes
America
America
Last played on
Time to Dance
The Shoes
Time to Dance
Time to Dance
Last played on
Us & I (feat. Esser)
The Shoes
The Shoes
Us & I (feat. Esser)
Us & I (feat. Esser)
Last played on
Vortex Of Love (feat. Blaine Harrison)
The Shoes
The Shoes
Vortex Of Love (feat. Blaine Harrison)
Vortex Of Love (feat. Blaine Harrison)
Last played on
Give It Away
The Shoes
Give It Away
Give It Away
Last played on
Time To Dance (SebastiAn Remix)
The Shoes
The Shoes
Time To Dance (SebastiAn Remix)
Time To Dance (Kissy Klub Version)
The Shoes
The Shoes
Time To Dance (Kissy Klub Version)
Time To Dance (Kissy Klub Version)
Last played on
Stay The Same
The Shoes
Stay The Same
Stay The Same
Last played on
Wastin' Time
The Shoes
Wastin' Time
Wastin' Time
Last played on
Cliche
The Shoes
Cliche
Cliche
Last played on
Unknown (Harvard Bass Remix)
The Shoes
The Shoes
Unknown (Harvard Bass Remix)
Unknown (Harvard Bass Remix)
Last played on
People Movin' On
The Shoes
People Movin' On
People Movin' On
Last played on
People Movin (Siriusmo Mix)
The Shoes
The Shoes
People Movin (Siriusmo Mix)
People Movin (Siriusmo Mix)
Last played on
