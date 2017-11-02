Mike Skinner
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br2f8.jpg
1980
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/555a6937-6e5d-4074-b68b-b3fe4f25021b
Mike Skinner Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Geoffrey Skinner (born 27 November 1978) is an English rapper, and record producer best known for the music project The Streets.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mike Skinner Performances & Interviews
- Grim Sickers & Mike Skinner host Sian's Studiohttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05j7ztk.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05j7ztk.jpg2017-10-06T16:55:00.000ZBirmingham's Grim Sickers & Mike Skinner takeover Sian's studio with this hosting session including some bars and PAs.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05j7mtg
Grim Sickers & Mike Skinner host Sian's Studio
- “They want to tell their stories” – Mike Skinner talks about his new documentary Don't Call It Road Raphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p055w3rd.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p055w3rd.jpg2017-06-14T10:18:00.000ZMike catches up with Charlie Sloth to talk about the what he's learned whilst making the documentary.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p055vzyf
“They want to tell their stories” – Mike Skinner talks about his new documentary Don't Call It Road Rap
- Mike Skinner: Storytelling in Songshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02hkk3f.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02hkk3f.jpg2015-01-24T09:27:00.000ZMary Anne is joined by one of her favourite lyricists and MCs, Mike Skinner of the Streets, to talk about how to tell a really good story in song.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02hkk4f
Mike Skinner: Storytelling in Songs
Mike Skinner Tracks
Sort by
Don't Hide Away
Wiley
Don't Hide Away
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04hhv6l.jpglink
Don't Hide Away
Last played on
Pull Up (Mike Skinner Remix)
JayKae
Pull Up (Mike Skinner Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04nyk06.jpglink
Pull Up (Mike Skinner Remix)
Last played on
Slow Songs
Giggs
Slow Songs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwcv.jpglink
Slow Songs
Last played on
Tied To You
Mike Skinner
Tied To You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2f8.jpglink
Tied To You
Last played on
Circles (Mike Skinner remix)
Kate Tempest
Circles (Mike Skinner remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0467sc7.jpglink
Circles (Mike Skinner remix)
Last played on
Night Fights (feat. Laura Vane)
Mike Skinner
Night Fights (feat. Laura Vane)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2f8.jpglink
Night Fights (feat. Laura Vane)
Last played on
A Flag In The Water
Mike SKinner
A Flag In The Water
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Flag In The Water
Performer
Last played on
Know There’s No
Mike Skinner
Know There’s No
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2f8.jpglink
Know There’s No
Last played on
Night Fights (feat. Laura Vane)
Mike Skinner
Night Fights (feat. Laura Vane)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2f8.jpglink
Night Fights (feat. Laura Vane)
Last played on
Night Fights (feat. Laura Vane)
Mike Skinner
Night Fights (feat. Laura Vane)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2f8.jpglink
Night Fights (feat. Laura Vane)
Last played on
Single Barrell
Mike Skinner
Single Barrell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2f8.jpglink
Single Barrell
Last played on
Amphetamine Annie
Mike Skinner
Amphetamine Annie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2f8.jpglink
Amphetamine Annie
Last played on
Breakbeats, Bars
Mike Skinner
Breakbeats, Bars
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2f8.jpglink
Breakbeats, Bars
Last played on
Banquet
Mike Skinner
Banquet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2f8.jpglink
Banquet
Last played on
Upcoming Events
19
Jan
2019
Mike Skinner
Lab 11, Birmingham, UK
22
Jan
2019
Mike Skinner
Headrow House, Leeds, UK
25
Jan
2019
Mike Skinner, Joe Goddard
Yes, Manchester, UK
26
Jan
2019
Mike Skinner
Yes, Manchester, UK
29
Jan
2019
Mike Skinner, Mike Skinner (DJ Set)
Foundry, Sheffield University, Sheffield, UK
Mike Skinner Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
"We just all wanted to be the best MC in the country" - Wretch 32 goes In Depth on The Movement
-
Wretch 32 - Fire In The Booth Part 5
-
Wretch 32 - 1Xtra Live 2016 Highlights
-
Fire In The Booth - Wretch 32 Part 3
-
RAY BLK and Wretch 32 - My Hood - Radio 1's Piano Sessions
-
Wretch 32 - Open Conversation - Radio 1's Piano Sessions
-
Ghetts and Friends - 60 Minutes live
-
Charlamagne Tha God gives his views on UK Rappers
-
My First Bars: Wretch 32
-
Wretch 32 speaks to Sarah-Jane Crawford
Back to artist