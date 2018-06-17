Richard DaviesMynyddog. Born 10 January 1833. Died 14 July 1877
Richard Davies (Mynyddog) (10 January 1833 – 14 July 1877) was a popular Welsh language poet, singer, and Eisteddfod conductor. The original source of the name Mynyddog is from Newydd Fynyddog, a hill near his home. Another submission is the name comes from Mynyddog Mwynfawr, a character in an early Welsh poem. Use of an adopted Welsh-language pseudonym or bardic name (ffug enw) is common among Welsh poets.
