Richard Davies (Mynyddog) (10 January 1833 – 14 July 1877) was a popular Welsh language poet, singer, and Eisteddfod conductor. The original source of the name Mynyddog is from Newydd Fynyddog, a hill near his home. Another submission is the name comes from Mynyddog Mwynfawr, a character in an early Welsh poem. Use of an adopted Welsh-language pseudonym or bardic name (ffug enw) is common among Welsh poets.