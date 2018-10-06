James MortonBorn 1982
James Morton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1982
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5552ae77-2c2b-44f0-9d3f-bb197d08c0cb
James Morton Tracks
Sort by
Fade Away / Dance Now
Allergies
Fade Away / Dance Now
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fade Away / Dance Now
Performer
Last played on
A Little Samba / California Soul (feat. Andy Cooper, Marietta Smith & James Morton)
The Allergies
A Little Samba / California Soul (feat. Andy Cooper, Marietta Smith & James Morton)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b16t0.jpglink
A Little Samba / California Soul (feat. Andy Cooper, Marietta Smith & James Morton)
Last played on
The Hymn
James Morton
The Hymn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Hymn
Last played on
Do Dat (feat. Fred Wesley and DJ Ollie Teeba)
James Morton
Do Dat (feat. Fred Wesley and DJ Ollie Teeba)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Do Dat (feat. Fred Wesley and DJ Ollie Teeba)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Forgiven
James Morton
Forgiven
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Forgiven
Last played on
The Swerve
James Morton
The Swerve
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Swerve
Last played on
Back to artist