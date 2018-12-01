Apollo BrownBorn 20 June 1980
Apollo Brown
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1980-06-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/55501cc6-c291-4456-a86a-1ef61019ac95
Apollo Brown Biography (Wikipedia)
Erik Vincent Stephens (born June 20, 1980), better known professionally as Apollo Brown, is an American record producer from Detroit, Michigan. He is a member of the hip hop group Ugly Heroes (alongside Red Pill and Verbal Kent) and has released numerous collaborations with the likes of Guilty Simpson, O.C., Ras Kass, Skyzoo and Planet Asia.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Apollo Brown Tracks
Sort by
Reflection
Apollo Brown
Reflection
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Reflection
Last played on
Rise of the Ghostface Killah (feat. RZA)
Ghostface Killah
Rise of the Ghostface Killah (feat. RZA)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfxr.jpglink
Rise of the Ghostface Killah (feat. RZA)
Last played on
Neva Eva (feat. Barrel Brothers)
Apollo Brown
Neva Eva (feat. Barrel Brothers)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Neva Eva (feat. Barrel Brothers)
Last played on
Cellophane
Apollo Brown
Cellophane
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cellophane
Last played on
All You Know
Apollo Brown
All You Know
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01xwm9n.jpglink
All You Know
Last played on
Playlists featuring Apollo Brown
Apollo Brown Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist