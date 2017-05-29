Karen Lucille Hale (born June 14, 1989) is an American actress and singer. Early in her career, she was sometimes referred to as Lucy Kate Hale. She is best known for her role as Aria Montgomery on the Freeform series Pretty Little Liars (2010–2017). Some other notable roles in television played by Hale include Becca Sommers in Bionic Woman (2007), Rose Baker in Privileged (2008–2009) and Stella Abbott in Life Sentence (2018). Hale has appeared in films, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2 (2008), Sorority Wars (2009), A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song (2011), Scream 4 (2011), Truth or Dare (2018) and Dude (2018).

In addition to acting, Hale has also ventured into music. In 2003, she first came to prominence as one of the five winners of the reality show American Juniors, a children's spin off of Fox's American Idol and began as a solo artist with signing Hollywood Records in 2012, on her debut studio album, Road Between (2014).