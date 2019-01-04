Little WalterBlues performer and songwriter. Born 1 May 1930. Died 15 February 1968
1930-05-01
Marion Walter Jacobs (May 1, 1930 – February 15, 1968), known as Little Walter, was an American blues musician, singer, and songwriter, whose revolutionary approach to the harmonica and impact on succeeding generations earned comparisons for him to such seminal artists as Django Reinhardt, Charlie Parker and Jimi Hendrix. His virtuosity and musical innovations fundamentally altered many listeners' expectations of what was possible on blues harmonica. He was inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2008 in the category Sideman, the only artist to be inducted specifically as a harmonica player.
Little Walter Tracks
Juke
You Better Watch Yourself
I Got To Go
Blues With A Feeling
Up The Line
Boom Boom (Out Go The Lights)
My Babe
It's Too Late Brother
Walter's Jump
Key To The Highway
Crazy, Mixed-Up World
It's Too Late Brother
Mellow Down Easy
Blue and Lonesome
Everything's GoingTo Be Alright
Rocker
Lights Out
I Hate To See You Go
Off The Wall
The Toddle
Mean Old World
Just Your Fool
Oh Baby
Dead Presidents
Wang Dang Doodle (feat. Little Walter)
