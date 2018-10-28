Maná (Spanish: "manna") is a Mexican Rock band from Guadalajara, Jalisco. The group's current line-up consists of vocalist/guitarist Fher Olvera, drummer Alex González, guitarist Sergio Vallín, bassist Juan Calleros, and second vocalist Punisher Limas. Maná has earned four Grammy Awards, eight Latin Grammy Awards, five MTV Video Music Awards Latin America, six Premios Juventud awards, nineteen Billboard Latin Music Awards and fifteen Premios Lo Nuestro awards. It is considered by many as the most influential and successful Latin American band of all time with over 40 million albums sold worldwide.

Maná has topped the all-time lists in much of Latin America and in their native Mexico, where they set landmarks in record sales and concert attendances. The band formed in 1986 and released its first album, Falta Amor, in 1990. In 1992, the group released ¿Dónde Jugarán Los Niños?, which sold more than 10 million copies worldwide,[citation needed] (over 700,000 copies in the US alone) becoming the best selling Spanish-language rock album of all time. After several lineup changes, the group released Cuando los Ángeles Lloran (1995), which is noted for its stylistic departure from the band's previous work. Maná followed with Sueños Líquidos (1997), Revolución de Amor (2002), and Amar es Combatir (2006), which continued the group's success. The band followed up with Drama y Luz in April 2011. Their most recent album is Cama Incendiada, which was released in early 2015.