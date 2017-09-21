Evile are an English thrash metal band from Huddersfield, formed in 2004. The band's debut album, Enter the Grave, was produced by Flemming Rasmussen at Sweet Silence Studios in Copenhagen, Denmark and was released worldwide in 2007 by Earache Records to critical acclaim by fans and critics alike. The band's first reviews included a hail by Kerrang! as "Carrying the genre's whole 'revival' on their shoulders." Their second album, Infected Nations, was released on 21 September 2009. It was produced by Russ Russell, with artwork from Michael Whelan. Evile's third studio album Five Serpent's Teeth was released in 2011, also on Earache Records. A fourth album, entitled Skull, was released in the late spring of 2013 on Earache. Evile are currently working on a new album.