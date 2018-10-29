Amadinda Percussion Group is a percussion ensemble that was formed in Budapest in 1984 by four musicians, who had just after having graduated from the Ferenc Liszt Academy of Music.

Since founding the ensemble, their aim has been twofold: to present masterpieces of percussion music unknown to the Hungarian audience, and to perform the music of Hungarian contemporary composers in their country and abroad. One of their principal intentions is to inspire Hungarian and international composers to create new pieces. In recent years, they have also sought to research traditional percussion cultures, to perform original pieces by members of the group, and to transcribe outstanding works for percussion instruments.

From the very beginning, Amadinda has cooperated with world-famous artists like John Cage (recording his complete works for percussion), Steve Reich, Bruno Canino, Peter Eötvös, Rosemary Hardy, András Keller, Zoltán Kocsis, György Kurtág, György Ligeti, András Schiff, Zoltán Jeney.