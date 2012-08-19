Ilona (born January 24, 1985) is a singer-songwriter born and raised in Bogotá, Colombia. Her beginnings in music were through presentations on the public transport bus service in Bogotá when she was 15 years old, and her surprised audience gave her money. Ilona played with her guitar on public places and eventually established a band with a bassist and a drummer with whom she performed regularly in bars in the city. At 24, Ilona released her first studio album entitled Desde Mi Ventana ("From My Window"), produced by Cachorro López, gaining momentum, and receiving a Latin Grammy Award nomination for Best New Artist. Her debut album sold 15,000 units in Colombia earning the singer a Gold album certification. Ilona caught the attention of Argentine musician León Gieco and agreed to do a duet with her on the song "En La Zona". English boy band Blue also recorded with Ilona the song "One Love".

In 2004, Colombian singer Soraya during her promotional tour in Chile, sponsored Ilona, who was visiting the country on a promotional plan on radio stations and newspapers. Upon learning of her presence in Chile, Soraya invited her as the opening act of her concert at the Teatro Providencia. Three years later, Ilona released her second album, Allá En El Sur, a 'rock' focused album produced by Benny Faccone. The album was nominated for a Latin Grammy Award for Best Female Pop Vocal Album at the 8th Latin Grammy Awards, losing to Yo Canto by Italian performer Laura Pausini. Ilona acknowledges as an influence to her music the work of Ella Fitzgerald, Tracy Chapman, Norah Jones, John Mayer, Alanis Morissette and Sting.