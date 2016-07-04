Tiny Magnetic Pets
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5535e955-77b6-4558-a3e4-46b1e65c89b2
Tiny Magnetic Pets Performances & Interviews
Tiny Magnetic Pets Tracks
Sort by
Everybody Knows
Tiny Magnetic Pets
Everybody Knows
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Everybody Knows
Last played on
An Inner City Train
Tiny Magnetic Pets
An Inner City Train
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
An Inner City Train
Last played on
What I See
Tiny Magnetic Pets
What I See
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What I See
Last played on
Girl In A White Dress
Tiny Magnetic Pets
Girl In A White Dress
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Girl In A White Dress
Last played on
Boom Boom Boom
Tiny Magnetic Pets
Boom Boom Boom
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Boom Boom Boom
Last played on
Tiny Magnetic Pets Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
“We used tupperware from the kitchen, we didn’t own a synth” - Blancmange on their humble beginnings
-
Andy and Paul from OMD chat to Radcliffe and Maconie
-
Andy McCluskey and Paul Humphreys of OMD speak to Mark Radcliffe
-
Paul Humphreys and Andy McClusky of OMD talk to Janice Long
-
OMD speak to Mark Radcliffe
Back to artist