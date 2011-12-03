The Public Opinion Afro OrchestraFormed 2008
The Public Opinion Afro Orchestra
2008
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Public Opinion Afro Orchestra ia a Melbourne based band which performs Nigerian funk in the vein of Fela Kuti. The band was founded by DJ Manchild, Zvi Belling and Tristan Ludowyk. The band has varying membership that can be up to 19 members. Their album Do Anything Go Anywhere was nominated for 2010 ARIA Award for Best World Music Album.
Tracks
Mr Clean
The Public Opinion Afro Orchestra
Mr Clean
Mr Clean
Two Sides Of The Truth
The Public Opinion Afro Orchestra
Two Sides Of The Truth
Two Sides Of The Truth
