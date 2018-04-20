Roger NicholsMusician/songwriter. Born 17 September 1940
Roger Nichols
1940-09-17
Roger Nichols Biography (Wikipedia)
Roger Nichols is an American composer and songwriter. He is a multi-instrumentalist who plays violin, guitar, bass, and piano.
Roger Nichols Tracks
We've Only Just Begun
Paul Williams
We've Only Just Begun
We've Only Just Begun
Won't Last A Day Without You
Roger Nichols
Won't Last A Day Without You
Won't Last A Day Without You
