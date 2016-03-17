Shades of CultureFormed 1991. Disbanded 2003
Shades of Culture
Shades of Culture Biography (Wikipedia)
Shades of Culture is a Canadian hip hop trio from Montreal. Its members are known as DShade, Revolution, and DJ Storm. The group performs mainly in English. Shades of Culture was one of the first Quebec hip hop groups to become known outside of their province.
