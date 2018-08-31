The Lost Soul BandFormed 1992. Disbanded 1994
The Lost Soul Band
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1992
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/552d19cd-a802-434e-b9e0-6c9fab9859c0
The Lost Soul Band Tracks
Sort by
Goodbye You Beautiful World
The Lost Soul Band
Goodbye You Beautiful World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Goodbye You Beautiful World
Last played on
You Can't Win Them All Mum
The Lost Soul Band
You Can't Win Them All Mum
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Can't Win Them All Mum
Last played on
If This Is Love It's Not Enough
The Lost Soul Band
If This Is Love It's Not Enough
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If This Is Love It's Not Enough
Last played on
Strung Out Sister
The Lost Soul Band
Strung Out Sister
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Strung Out Sister
Last played on
These Old Clothes
The Lost Soul Band
These Old Clothes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
These Old Clothes
Last played on
Johnny Eyeballs
The Lost Soul Band
Johnny Eyeballs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Johnny Eyeballs
Last played on
The Lost Soul Band Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist