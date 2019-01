James Foye III, professionally known as KEYZBABY, is an American record producer, songwriter, audio engineer and recording engineer from Buffalo, New York. He is one half of The Upperclassmen, a production team with Ayo the Producer. KEYZBABY has worked with artists such as Chris Brown, Bryson Tiller, K Michelle, Wiz Khalifa, Diddy and Rick Ross.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia