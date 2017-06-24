KeyzJames Foye III
Keyz
James Foye III, professionally known as KEYZBABY, is an American record producer, songwriter, audio engineer and recording engineer from Buffalo, New York. He is one half of The Upperclassmen, a production team with Ayo the Producer. KEYZBABY has worked with artists such as Chris Brown, Bryson Tiller, K Michelle, Wiz Khalifa, Diddy and Rick Ross.
Keyz Tracks
You & Me
