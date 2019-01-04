Edison LighthouseFormed 1970
1970
Edison Lighthouse Biography (Wikipedia)
Edison Lighthouse were an English pop band, formed in London, England in 1969. The band was best known for their 1970 hit single, "Love Grows (Where My Rosemary Goes)" recorded in late 1969.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Edison Lighthouse Tracks
Love Grows (Where My Rosemary Goes)
Love Grows (Where My Rosemary Goes)
Love Grows (Where My Rosemary Goes)
Love Grows
Love Grows
Love Grows
