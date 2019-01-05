Ermanno Wolf-FerrariBorn 12 January 1876. Died 21 January 1948
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br595.jpg
1876-01-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5526b849-f536-45db-ab13-c70817e6593e
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari Biography (Wikipedia)
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari (born Ermanno Wolf) (January 12, 1876 – January 21, 1948) was an Italian composer and teacher. He is best known for his comic operas such as Il segreto di Susanna (1909). A number of his works were based on plays by Carlo Goldoni, including Le donne curiose (1903), I quatro rusteghi (1906) and Il campiello (1936).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari Tracks
Sort by
Two orchestral intermezzi from "Il Gioielli della Madonna" (Op.4)
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari
Two orchestral intermezzi from "Il Gioielli della Madonna" (Op.4)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br595.jpglink
Two orchestral intermezzi from "Il Gioielli della Madonna" (Op.4)
Last played on
Idillo-concertino in A major, Op 15 (4th mvt)
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari
Idillo-concertino in A major, Op 15 (4th mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br595.jpglink
Idillo-concertino in A major, Op 15 (4th mvt)
Performer
Last played on
I Quatro Rusteghi
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari
I Quatro Rusteghi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br595.jpglink
I Quatro Rusteghi
Last played on
Danza napolitana (I gioielli della Madonna Suite)
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari
Danza napolitana (I gioielli della Madonna Suite)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br595.jpglink
Danza napolitana (I gioielli della Madonna Suite)
Last played on
Overture (L'amore medico - opera)
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari
Overture (L'amore medico - opera)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br595.jpglink
Overture (L'amore medico - opera)
Last played on
Il segreto di Susanna (Overture)
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari
Il segreto di Susanna (Overture)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br595.jpglink
Il segreto di Susanna (Overture)
Last played on
Intermezzo No 2 (Suite 'The Jewels of the Madonna')
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari
Intermezzo No 2 (Suite 'The Jewels of the Madonna')
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br595.jpglink
Intermezzo No 2 (Suite 'The Jewels of the Madonna')
Last played on
I Quatro Rusteghi: Prelude
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari
I Quatro Rusteghi: Prelude
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br595.jpglink
I Quatro Rusteghi: Prelude
Last played on
Jewels of the Madonna, Op 4 (Act 3, Intermezzo)
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari
Jewels of the Madonna, Op 4 (Act 3, Intermezzo)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br595.jpglink
Jewels of the Madonna, Op 4 (Act 3, Intermezzo)
Orchestra
Last played on
Violin Concerto - 1st movement Fantasia
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari
Violin Concerto - 1st movement Fantasia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br595.jpglink
Violin Concerto - 1st movement Fantasia
Last played on
Festive Morning (Suite Veneziana)
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari
Festive Morning (Suite Veneziana)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br595.jpglink
Festive Morning (Suite Veneziana)
Orchestra
Conductor
Last played on
Suite veneziano, Op. 18: I. In Laguna. Andante tranquillo
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari
Suite veneziano, Op. 18: I. In Laguna. Andante tranquillo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br595.jpglink
Suite veneziano, Op. 18: I. In Laguna. Andante tranquillo
Conductor
Last played on
Il campiello (Act 2 Intermezzo)
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari
Il campiello (Act 2 Intermezzo)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br595.jpglink
Il campiello (Act 2 Intermezzo)
Last played on
Il segreto di Susanna (Overture)
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari
Il segreto di Susanna (Overture)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br595.jpglink
Il segreto di Susanna (Overture)
Last played on
I quattro rusteghi (Prelude)
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari
I quattro rusteghi (Prelude)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br595.jpglink
I quattro rusteghi (Prelude)
Last played on
Intermezzo from I gioielli della Madonna
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari
Intermezzo from I gioielli della Madonna
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br595.jpglink
Intermezzo from I gioielli della Madonna
Last played on
The Jewels of the Madonna - Intermezzo
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari
The Jewels of the Madonna - Intermezzo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br595.jpglink
The Jewels of the Madonna - Intermezzo
Last played on
Il segreto di Susanna (Intermezzo)
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari
Il segreto di Susanna (Intermezzo)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br595.jpglink
Il segreto di Susanna (Intermezzo)
Last played on
Aprila, bella, la fenestrella! (I gioielli della Madonna, Act II)
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari
Aprila, bella, la fenestrella! (I gioielli della Madonna, Act II)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br595.jpglink
Aprila, bella, la fenestrella! (I gioielli della Madonna, Act II)
Singer
Orchestra
Last played on
Lucia Di Lammermoor - Spargi d'amaro pianto
Gaetano Donizetti
Lucia Di Lammermoor - Spargi d'amaro pianto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjzr.jpglink
Lucia Di Lammermoor - Spargi d'amaro pianto
Last played on
I quattro rusteghi (Intermezzo)
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari
I quattro rusteghi (Intermezzo)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br595.jpglink
I quattro rusteghi (Intermezzo)
Last played on
Intermezzo; Serenata (I gioielli della Madonna)
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari
Intermezzo; Serenata (I gioielli della Madonna)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br595.jpglink
Intermezzo; Serenata (I gioielli della Madonna)
Last played on
Die Vier Grobiane - Intermezzo
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari
Die Vier Grobiane - Intermezzo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br595.jpglink
Die Vier Grobiane - Intermezzo
Last played on
Jewels of the Madonna Act 3 Intermezzo
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari
Jewels of the Madonna Act 3 Intermezzo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br595.jpglink
Jewels of the Madonna Act 3 Intermezzo
Last played on
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist