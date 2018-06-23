江利チエミBorn 11 January 1937. Died 13 February 1982
Chiemi Eri (江利 チエミ Eri Chiemi, January 11, 1937 – February 13, 1982), was a Japanese popular singer and actress.
Eri was born as Chiemi Kubo on January 11, 1937 in Tokyo, Japan. She started her singing career at the age of 14 with her version of "Tennessee Waltz." She sang American songs such as "Jambalaya" and "Come on-a My House". Eri started her career as an actress similar to Misora Hibari. Eri, Misora and Izumi Yukimura formed a trio. In her concerts, she was supported by Nobuo Hara's jazz band.
Eri married Ken Takakura in 1959 but divorced in 1971. She released the single "Sakaba Nite" (酒場にて lit. "At The Bar") in 1974. The song was later included in the omnibus album "Enka no Kokoro".
