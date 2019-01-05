Boyzone Biography (Wikipedia)
Boyzone are an Irish boy band. Their most famous line-up was composed of Keith Duffy, Stephen Gately, Mikey Graham, Ronan Keating, and Shane Lynch. Boyzone have had 21 singles in the top 40 UK charts and 22 singles in the Irish charts. The group have had six UK No.1 singles and nine No.1 singles in Ireland with 12 of their 24 singles in the UK being in the UK Top 2. Boyzone are one of the most successful bands in Ireland and the United Kingdom. In total, Boyzone had 19 top 5 singles on the Irish Singles Chart, 18 top 10 hits on the UK Singles Chart, nine No. 1 Irish hit singles and six No. 1 UK hit singles and five No. 1 albums, with 25 million records sold by 2013 worldwide.
They were put together in 1993 by Louis Walsh, who is also known for managing Johnny Logan and Westlife. Before even recording any material, Boyzone made an appearance on RTÉ's The Late Late Show. The group split in 1999. Boyzone made a comeback in 2007, originally with the intention of just touring. The band have sold 2 million records since their return.
Ronan, Shane, Mikey and Keith tell Chris about the beginnings of the band.
Ronan Keating discusses a potential Boyzone reunion and that 'Boyzlife' tour...
The pop superstar performed his new single and Tracy Chapman's Baby Can I Hold You
Boyzone perform live on Weekend Wogan in support of their new album BZ20
Normal Boy
Picture of You
Because
No Matter What
Isn't it a Wonder
Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park: 2018
