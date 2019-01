DRIZABONE is an international dance music / remixing musical ensemble, led by record producer, musician and songwriter Vincent Garcia . Garcia used various female vocalists to provide the vocal element to his output. Driza Bone (sometimes billed as Drizabone) was primarily popular in the early 1990s. Garcia named his production company after the Driza-Bone brand of waterproof riding coats.

