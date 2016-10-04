Nick Garrie-Hamilton (born 22 June 1949, Ripon, North Yorkshire, England) better known as Nick Garrie, is a British singer-songwriter best known for his rare 1969 debut album, The Nightmare of JB Stanislas. Original copies of the album, which was reportedly only available in France, are known to be expensive, and it was not until 2005, when Rev-ola Records issued it, that it was available on compact disc. In 2010, Elefant Records re-issued the album as a deluxe edition with newly recorded songs written in the late 1960s, demos of the originals and a short book written by the artist.

Garrie was never commercially successful in the English-speaking world. In the 1980s, he toured Spain with Leonard Cohen and, in the 1990s, he toured Japan and Korea with Francis Lai - a friend and admirer of Garrie's music over the years. They have co-written a number of songs.

In 2009, Elefant Records put out a collection of Garrie's new songs entitled 49 Arlington Gardens, recorded with Scottish musicians in Glasgow, including Duglas T. Stewart (BMX Bandits), Norman Blake (Teenage Fanclub), Francis Macdonald (Teenage Fanclub) and Ally Kerr (singer/songwriter). In June 2012, for the first time in over 40 years, Garrie performed The Nightmare Of J.B. Stanislas in its entirety - with a string section and members of Trembling Bells - at the Primavera Sound festival in Barcelona to a rapturous reception and critical acclaim.