Maximiano ValdésBorn 17 June 1949
Maximiano Valdés
1949-06-17
Maximiano Valdés is a Chilean classical musician and orchestral conductor. Mr. Valdés is the Music Director of the Orquesta Sinfonica del Principado de Asturias in Spain. He is also the music director / principal conductor of the Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra.
Largo for cello and orchestra
Krzysztof Penderecki
Orchestra
Fandango (Soleriana)
Joaquín Rodrigo
Song of the Sparrow (4 Catalan Songs)
Joaquín Rodrigo
The Wandering Tadpole
Silvestre Revueltas
