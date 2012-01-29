Jim JacksonAfrican American blues and hokum singer. Born 1884. Died 1933
Jim Jackson
1884
Jim Jackson Biography (Wikipedia)
Jim Jackson (June 1876 – December 18, 1933) was an African-American blues and hokum singer, songster, and guitarist, whose recordings in the late 1920s were popular and influential on later musicians.
Kansas City Blues
