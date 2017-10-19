Debi Nova
Debi Nova Biography (Wikipedia)
Deborah Nowalski Kader, better known by her stage name Debi Nova, is a Costa Rican singer-songwriter who resides in Los Angeles.
She was involved in six Grammy award nominated projects, including a dance song, "One Rhythm", which reached #1 on the Billboard Dance charts, which was featured on the EA FIFA 2005 video game. She has collaborated with artists including Boney James, Mark Ronson, Q-Tip, Sérgio Mendes, the Black Eyed Peas, Sean Paul, Ricky Martin, Franco De Vita and many more.
Debi Nova Tracks
International Affair (feat. Debi Nova)
Sean Paul
International Affair (feat. Debi Nova)
International Affair (feat. Debi Nova)
Tomorrow feat Q-Tip
Debi Nova
Tomorrow feat Q-Tip
Tomorrow feat Q-Tip
