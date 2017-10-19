Deborah Nowalski Kader, better known by her stage name Debi Nova, is a Costa Rican singer-songwriter who resides in Los Angeles.

She was involved in six Grammy award nominated projects, including a dance song, "One Rhythm", which reached #1 on the Billboard Dance charts, which was featured on the EA FIFA 2005 video game. She has collaborated with artists including Boney James, Mark Ronson, Q-Tip, Sérgio Mendes, the Black Eyed Peas, Sean Paul, Ricky Martin, Franco De Vita and many more.