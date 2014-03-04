Edna St. Vincent MillayBorn 22 February 1892. Died 19 October 1950
Edna St. Vincent Millay
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1892-02-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/55182b78-d596-4148-b5e3-5fb0251cfa92
Edna St. Vincent Millay Biography (Wikipedia)
Edna St. Vincent Millay (February 22, 1892 – October 19, 1950) was an American poet and playwright. She received the Pulitzer Prize for Poetry in 1923, the third woman to win the award for poetry, and was also known for her feminist activism. She used the pseudonym Nancy Boyd for her prose work. The poet Richard Wilbur asserted, "She wrote some of the best sonnets of the century."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Edna St. Vincent Millay Tracks
Sort by
Love Lost and Love Remembered – Sonnet 11
Edna St. Vincent Millay
Love Lost and Love Remembered – Sonnet 11
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Edna St. Vincent Millay Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist