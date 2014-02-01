We Could Be AstronautsYork based rock band. Formed 1 November 2009
We Could Be Astronauts
2009-11-01
We Could Be Astronauts Biography (Wikipedia)
We Could Be Astronauts are a British Rock band that formed in York in 2009. The band consists of Robert Hughes (vocals, guitar), Simon Himsworth (guitar, backing vocals), Stuart Fletcher (musician) (bass), Paul Heaney (guitar) and Dave Hartley (drums, backing vocals).
We Could Be Astronauts Tracks
THE CATASTROPHIST
Wretched Corpse
Astronauts Blues / Stop Including Me
Norwegian Wood
Lost At Sea
Look Frank It's A Toaster
Mary's Violet Eyes
The Volunteer
Past BBC Events
T in the Park: 2012
Balado, Kinross-Shire
2012-07-07T14:37:48
7
Jul
2012
Balado, Kinross-Shire
We Could Be Astronauts Links
