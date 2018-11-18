The Weight BandThe Band tribute band. Formed 2013
The Weight Band
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2013
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/5516c47a-da86-4e7c-b1a9-96badfb76967
The Weight Band Tracks
Sort by
I Wish You Were Here Tonight
The Weight Band
I Wish You Were Here Tonight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Wish You Were Here Tonight
Last played on
World Gone Mad
The Weight Band
World Gone Mad
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
World Gone Mad
Last played on
Upcoming Events
8
May
2019
The Weight Band
Nells Jazz & Blues, London, UK
Back to artist